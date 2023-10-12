The words of Giovanni Fabbian from the retreat of the Under 21 national team

After the first goal in Serie A Giovanni Fabian did not find much space in the Bolognabut for him there have always been Thiago’s words of praise Motta. The ability to feel the goal, the technique, the physique, Thiago really appreciates the player and the boy Fabbian and there will certainly be minutes for him in the future too. And that poor use in the last few matches derives from a small physical problem suffered by the midfielder and revealed by Motta in one of the last press conferences. The confirmation came from himself Fabian today from the Under 21 training camp:

“As soon as the possibility of going to Bologna came, I didn’t hesitate, also because of Thiago’s words Motta they were very convincing – his words – I’m getting along very well with the environment, the boys and the coach. I had some small physical problems but now I’m well and I’m ready to make myself available. The goal in Serie A? An indescribable emotion that came at an unexpected moment, but I realized the dream of every child who starts playing football.”