F2i allocates one billion for the Tim network

The F2i infrastructure fund, led by the CEO Renato Ravanelli is currently carrying out important maneuvers. Attention is focused on the situation concerning the Telecom Italia (TIM) network, in which KKR and the Italian Treasury are involved. In recent weeks, the F2i group is examining the interest of notable Italian investors and also of some foreign players, to set up a dedicated infrastructure fund with an amount of approximately one billion euros, entirely aimed at investing in Netco, with agreements already in place with the Treasury and KKR. This information was reported by Il Sole 24 Ore.



According to market noise, the counterparties involved in the talks to raise capital for F2i’s new infrastructure fund include major Italian and foreign pension funds, as well as some of Italy’s main social security funds. The competition for the acquisition of Tim’s network is at a crucial stage. The US fund KKR is preparing to present a binding offer for the network, and in the meantime the Ministry of Economy (MEF) is working to join the network, subject to approval from the Council of Ministers. The Treasury should invest up to 2.2 billion euros to secure a share of up to 20% of the infrastructure, while KKR aims for the remaining 65%. If everything goes as planned, F2i, an infrastructure fund with a solid Italian base, should also participate in this operation. The timeframe is becoming increasingly tight for this network deal, as the October 15th deadline quickly approaches, which is the deadline by which Kkr will have to submit a binding offer for NetCo.

Once the details of the offer are known, it is likely that all other actors involved in this operation will react accordingly. However, one of the critical points remains the position of the French multinational company Vivendi, which was not resolved even after the meeting with the Darling last week. In fact, there remains a discrepancy of around 8 billion euros between KKR’s offerestimated between 20-23 billion euros, and the value of 31 billion euros set by Vivendi.

