After Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified from the United States Grand Prix, the response from Internet users came quickly. This added to the great “relief” for Checo Pérez due to the closeness of points that Hamilton had reached, getting closer to taking second place from the Guadalajara driver.

The response on social networks was immediate.. Especially when it comes to “Checo” and the “rose” that fell from the sky. His second place in the Great Circus is safe. At least for now.

These are the best memes of “Checo” Pérez and the disqualification of Lewis Hamilton.

Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel

SV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions