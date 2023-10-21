Suara.com – Ferrari driver, Charles Leclerc, felt very happy after successfully winning pole position in the 2023 United States Formula 1 (F1) qualifying session at the Circuit of The Americas on Saturday (21/10/2023).

Leclerc recorded a time of 1 minute 34.723 seconds, and was the fastest. The racer from Monaco, who was born on October 16 1997, is 0.13 seconds ahead of Lando Norris who is in second place, and 1.39 seconds ahead of Lewis Hamilton who is in third place.

“I’m very happy, because I like racing on this track and the atmosphere in this city is extraordinary,” said Leclerc after winning pole position, as reported by the F1 page, Saturday.

“Tomorrow, we start from scratch again, with the whole day given to the Sprint (Saturday local time), but for now we can enjoy this pole position for Sunday (race local time).”

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen, the defending champion who has locked up the title this season, lost his pole position after his fastest lap was canceled due to violating track limits.

As a result, Verstappen will start the race from sixth position after recording a time of 1 minute 35.081 seconds.

The sprint race at Circuit of The Americas will be held on Sunday (22/10) at 05.00 WIB or Saturday at 17.00 local time.

Meanwhile, the main race will be held on Monday (23/10) at 02.00 WIB or Sunday at 14.00 local time, according to Antara.

The following is the starting grid for the 2023 United States Grand Prix F1

Charles Leclerc 1 minute 34.723 seconds Lando Norris 1 minute 34.853 seconds Lewis Hamilton 1 minute 34.862 seconds Carlos Sainz Jr 1 minute 34.945 seconds George Russel 1 minute 35.079 seconds Max Verstappen 1 minute 35.081 seconds Pierre Gasly 1 minute 35.089 seconds Esteban Ocon 1 minute 35.154 secondsSergio Perez 1 minute 35.173 secondsOscar Piastri 1 minute 35.467 secondsYuki Tsunoda 1 minute 35.697 secondsZhou Guanyu 1 minute 35.698 secondsValterri Bottas 1 minute 35.858 secondsKevin Magnussen 1 minute 35.880 secondsDaniel Ricciardo 1 minute 35.974 secondsNico Hulkenberg 1 minute 36.235 secondsFernando Alonso 1 minute 36.268 detikAlex Albon 1 minute 36.315 seconds Lance Stroll 1 minute 36.589 seconds Logan Sargeant 1 minute 36.827 seconds.