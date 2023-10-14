The most important instrument of the F1 driver is of course the buttocks with which they feel what the car is doing. They now want seat ventilation so they don’t sit on blisters.

The life of the F1 driver is usually not as difficult as that of a miner. If you avoid Helmut Marko’s whims a bit, don’t cause a Grosjeanesque fireball and don’t become Verstappen’s or Alonso’s teammate, you’ll be fine. Adoration from fans, a nice salary, wasteful acceleration, usually enough interest from the fairer sex… Nothing wrong with that.

But…last week the gentlemen had to work hard. The combination of fast corner combinations, three ‘mandatory’ pit stops and scorching heat caused a lot of wear and tear. The times when drivers smoked heavy tobacco and plunged into some kind of endless bacchanal after the race are long gone. Since Michael Schumacher, the drivers, with the exception of Kimi, are quite fit. But many people were still close to the edge in Qatar.

Logan Sargeant, who was not completely fit at the start, even stopped during the race because he could no longer cope. In itself a ‘brave’ decision that is better than torpedoing a competitor because you are out. But the harsh realism also imposes itself that there may be no room for the American on the grid next year.

The other drivers – except Sainz who did not start and Hamilton who dropped out early – finished the race. But it certainly didn’t last. Ocon indicated that he had vomited in his helmet and had completed the entire race with a sour feeling. Stroll indicated that he occasionally lost half consciousness. The overly easy comment is that Lance doesn’t have that much ‘consciousness’ anyway, but okay. Alonso complained about a hot seat. The overly easy comment is that teammate Lance is only really in the hot seat, but okay. Anyway, secretly we actually think Lance is quite a good guy. But in short, it was extreme suffering and red sweaty faces after the race.

So the union now wants the same thing that every union has always wanted. Indeed: Action, action, we want action. Alexander Wurz, former leader of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, advocates seat ventilation:

It’s too easy to say: ‘Here is a gym membership – get on with it. There are multiple contributing factors which need to be understood by everyone. My initial thoughts revolve around lessons from other categories which have shown heat as a limiting factor for drivers. Cooling seats, for example, work very well and are not too difficult to produce and install. That is something every team should already be looking at. There needs to be better insulation and/or air cooling for very hot electrical boxes, which are often sited near the drivers’ seat, or in the future reroute hot hydraulic lines, so the driver’s seat environment is not overheating. The entire rules set has tests and limits for many parts of the car. Given the driver is one of the performance parts of the equation, perhaps it is time to look at defining limits to the heat they are subjected to. Alexander Wurz, had a beautiful helmet that now hangs on a willow tree somewhere

So seat ventilation. You know it from your F01 Siebener, but soon a Komfortsitz will also be available in the F1. And why don’t we add a massage and perhaps heating for those cold days at Spa, Zandvoort or Suzuka. Nice man. Martin Brundle undoubtedly doesn’t like it, but what do you think? Should F1 drivers have a nice comfortable workplace, or should they work hard to continue as a real hero? Let us know in the comments!

This article F1 drivers want seat ventilation from now on first appeared on Ruetir.