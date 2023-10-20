The F1 drivers are angry with the FIA! The motorsport association has significantly increased the financial contribution for the penalties.

The Formula 1 drivers are angry with the FIA ​​this weekend. That’s because the Federation International Automobiles has introduced a new rule. The penalties may now be higher. And when we say higher, we really mean higher.

Because previously the highest fine you could get was $250,000. That’s already a huge amount of money. If drivers commit violations, they can be fined, just like in real life. However, it is a bit more debatable and you may wonder whether the punishment is proportionate to the violation. We will come back to that in a moment.

F1 drivers angry at FIA

The new maximum penalty is 1.000.000 dollar. According to the FIA, this is a kind of inflation correction. The fines have been the same for 12 years. So in principle it is not surprising that the FIA ​​increases these amounts slightly. However, a $750,000 increase in the maximum penalty is a big deal, right?

The drivers are angry about it. The funny thing is, you hear about it, especially the drivers who have the money. That’s cool again. Max Verstappen referred to the Brazilian GP 2 years ago, when he touched the rear wing of Lewis Hamilton (his car). That joke already cost 50,000 euros at the time. Verstappen earns 42,000,000 euros per year at Red Bull for bonuses and sponsorship deals.

Almost everyone earns enough

George Russell, chairman of the GPDA (Gran Prix Drivers’ Association, the drivers’ union, so to speak) also disagreed. He thought it was ‘ridiculous’ that the penalties could amount to one million euros.

Russell refers to ‘so many problems in the world and enormous poverty’ and cannot understand how the FIA ​​can come up with such a high penalty. Funny that Russell says that, because he earns 6,500,000 euros just for driving that Mercedes. Bonuses and sponsorship contracts are still outside this.

Charles Leclerc was a lot more realistic. The Monegasque referred to the fact that there are drivers who do not even earn that money per year. This does not include him, because Charles can add 20,000,000 euros to his account every year.

It is interesting that Leclerc pays it, because Logan Sargeant and Yuki Tsunoda are on a compensation of around eight thousand euros per year. By the way, the teams often pick up the receipt, so there is actually not much to it.

Finally, Lewis Hamilton, who came up with the only sensible answer, actually. He is mainly concerned that the money goes to a good cause and not to Michael Masi’s dartboard collection.

