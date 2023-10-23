The American Formula 1 tour continues. After leaving Austin, home of the United States Grand Prix, the world champion Circus is preparing to take part in the Mexico City Grand Prix on the track named in memory of the Rodriguez brothers, as well as the home race of one of the most discussed drivers of the moment: Sergio Perez.

Red Bull has nothing more to ask of this season, having already won everything there is to win in terms of world championship titles. Perez, however, is under the magnifying glass of the leaders of the Milton Keynes team for a collapsed performance after an excellent start to the season.

Once he realized that he was the only possible – but not therefore credible – opponent of Max Verstappen, Checo put together a series of weekends to forget, so much so that his contract still valid for next season was called into question especially after Daniel Ricciardo’s return to Formula 1 with AlphaTauri.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Perez will have to give a signal in the umpteenth test of a very long season and, perhaps, draw that extra energy to hold on to a seat that he had won years ago thanks to his abilities shown in a team like Force India – Racing Point .

Behind the kings of the season, the fight for second place in the Constructors’ World Championship is heating up more and more, with Mercedes, Ferrari and third-place McLaren taking the limelight. A sort of opportunity to understand who could be the best placed team among Red Bull’s pursuers.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Messico Grand Prix: the numbers of the Hermanos Rodriguez

First Grand Prix held: 1963

Track length: 4,304 meters

Expected number of laps: 71

Overall race distance: 305,354 kilometers

Zone DRS: 2 (Sector 2 and 3)

Record turn: 1’17″774 (Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes 2021)

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Mexico City Grand Prix: TV schedules (Italian time)

Sky schedule (Live)

Friday 27 October

Free Practice 1: 8.30pm – 9.30pm

Free Practice 2: 00:00 – 01:00

Saturday 28 October

Free Practice 3: 7.30pm – 8.30pm

Qualifying: 11.00pm – 12.00am

Sunday 29 October

Race: 9pm

TV8 schedule (Live)

Saturday 28 October

Qualifying: 11.00pm – 12.00am

Sunday 29 October

Race: 9pm

Motorsport.com schedule (LIVE LIVE)

Friday 27 October

Free Practice 1: 8.00pm – 9.40pm

Free Practice 2: 11.30pm – 1.10am

Saturday 28 October

Free Practice 3: 7.00pm – 8.40pm

Qualifying: 10.30pm – 12.10am

Sunday 29 October

Race: 8.30pm