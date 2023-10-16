For Formula 1 it’s time for the American trips, it’s time for Austin and the Circuit of the Americas. The world champion Circus enters the finishing straight of the season which, in truth, will still be quite long but decisive for the purposes of the fight for second position in the Drivers’ World Championship behind the already world champion Max Verstappen and second place in the Constructors’ World Championship, with Red Bull Racing already champion.

While the celebrations rightly continue in Milton Keynes for having won all the 2023 championships well in advance and by an equally large margin, all the others still have objectives to pursue, although they are less noble but not to be underestimated.

Mercedes repelled Ferrari’s attacks in Qatar, but now the Texan track arrives and things could change again. Not only between the team directed by Toto Wolff and that of Frédéric Vasseur, but above all thanks to a third wheel that is still distant, but very threatening: McLaren.

The MCL60s have already shown that they are at ease on tracks where downforce plays an important role, and Austin, at least in some areas, could be the ideal theater for the papaya cars to allow them to further reduce the gap to the Ferraris and get back into the fight at least for the Top 3.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ferrari, on the other hand, must try to make up for a complicated weekend, that of Lusail, in which it lost Carlos Sainz before the start due to a failure in the rear of his Ferrari and with Charles Leclerc who took home little, but still the maximum of what his SF-23 allowed.

Aston Martin continues to be expected to redeem itself after a second part of the season as a supporting player. It was unthinkable to think of this situation even just 3 months ago, but now the team owned (but for how long?) by Lawrence Stroll finds itself struggling to stay in the fight for the top positions with only Fernando Alonso, while Lance Stroll is lost in the meanders of the lower floors of a ranking that is getting hotter and hotter thanks to Williams and Alfa Romeo.

Last, but not least, aspect linked to the weekend format. Austin will not present the classic one: we will return to see the qualifying for the Sunday Grand Prix on Friday, while Saturday will be completely dedicated to the Sprint Race with the Shootout Sprint in the morning (prime Italian evening) and the short race at midnight between Saturday and Sunday.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, makes the pit stop

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

United States GP 2023: the numbers from Austin

First Grand Prix held: 2012

Track length: 5,513 meters

Expected number of laps: 56

Overall race distance: 308,405 kilometers

Zone DRS: 2 (Sector 2 and 3 the Detection Zones)

Record turn: 1’36″169 (Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2019)

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

United States GP 2023: TV schedules (Italian times)

Sky schedule (Live)

Friday 20 October

Free Practice 1: 7.30pm – 8.30pm

Qualifying: 11.00pm – 12.00am

Saturday 21 October

Sprint Shootout: ore 19:30 – 20:14

Sprint Race: ore 00:00 – 01:00

Sunday 22 October

Race: 9pm

TV8 schedule (deferred)

Saturday 21 October

Qualifying: 10pm

Sprint Shootout: ore 23:30

Sprint Race: ore 01:30

Sunday 22 October

Race: 10.30pm

Motorsport.com schedule (LIVE LIVE)

Friday 20 October

Free Practice 1: 7.00pm – 8.40pm

Qualifying: 10.30pm – 12.10am

Saturday 21 October

Sprint Shootout: ore 19:00 – 20:24

Sprint Race: ore 23:30 – 01:10

Sunday 22 October

Race: 8.30pm

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images