Third American stage for Formula 1: the Brazilian Grand Prix which will be held as always in recent years on the Sao Paulo track dedicated to the memory of Carlos Pace.

As happened at the United States Grand Prix held in Austin, the Brazilian event will be the scene of the alternative format, the one featuring the Saturday Sprint with Shootout and Sprint Race, while in Mexico the classic weekend was held, with Free 3 and Qualifying on Saturday.

The titles have already been awarded some time ago, which is why attention will be turned to the fight – increasingly exciting – for second place in the Constructors’ World Championship involving Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren, which is increasingly close to the teams that precede it after a successful start of a nightmare season.

Aston Martin, like Haas, will try to work further on the updates brought to the American tour to better understand how to exploit them and whether they will really be useful in improving performance.

The fight to avoid last place in the Constructors’ Championship was also very good, with AlphaTauri trying to continue its hunt for Haas, Williams and Alfa Romeo. At this moment of the season the Faenza team, as well as the Hinwil team, seem to have engaged in a higher gear than their competitors.

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Brazilian Grand Prix: the numbers from Interlagos



First Grand Prix held: 1973

Track length: 4,309 meters

Expected number of laps: 71

Overall race distance: 305,879 kilometers

Zone DRS: 2 (Sector 1 and 3)

Record turn: 1’10″540 (Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes 2018)

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23

Brazilian Grand Prix: television schedules (Italian time)

Sky schedule (Live)

Friday 3 November

Free Practice 1: 3.30pm – 4.30pm

Qualifying: 7.00pm – 8.00pm

Saturday 4 November

Sprint Shootout: 15:00 – 15:44

Sprint Race: 19:30 – 20:30

Sunday 5 November

Race: 6pm

TV8 schedule (deferred)



Friday 3 November

Qualifying: 10pm-11.15pm

Saturday 4 November

Sprint Shootout: 19:30-20:30

Sprint: 21:30-22:15

Sunday 5 November

We are: 21:30-22:30

Motorsport.com schedule (LIVE LIVE)

Friday 3 November

Free Practice 1: 3.00pm – 4.40pm

Qualifying: 6.30pm – 8.10pm

Saturday 4 November

Sprint Shootout: 14:30 – 15:54

Sprint Race: 19:00 – 20:40

Sunday 5 November

Race: 5.30pm