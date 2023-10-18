F-Zero 99 receives the last batch of circuits tomorrow, Thursday, but there are more news on the way for the free to play of Nintendo Switch Online.

Specifically, it is the Copa Rey, with three circuits: Mute City III, Red Canyon II and Fire Field (according to the dataminer OatmealDome).

These circuits can be played in different “free to play” modes. Mute City III in normal F-Zero 99 mode, Red Canyon in Pro and Grand Prix modes, and Fire Field only in Grand Prix mode.

According to the dataminer, they are the “last circuits” from F-Zero 99… but there will be more news in the future. Whether there will be more circuits, modes, or simply more temporary competitions, we don’t know… but hopefully the game will grow!

F-Zero 99 came out at the beginning of September after the Nintendo Direct presentation, as a Battle Royale in which 99 players compete at the same time on circuits inspired by the Super Nintendo F-Zero, with the same graphics.

At the end of September there was a free update with five circuits and the Queen’s Cup. Now the King Cup is added with new reasons to return to this game that is free with the basic Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

F-Zero 99 is not the triumphant return of the F-Zero saga that many expected… or is it? The truth is that, of all the “99” experiments that Nintendo has launched for Switch Online, F-Zero 99 is, with permission from Tetris 99, the one that has had the most success among players.

When it came out, many dataminers found a ton of unused content in the game, including tracks from the exclusive Satellaview installment, which almost no one has ever played.

It was probably discarded content, but if F-Zero 99 continues to be popular, perhaps Nintendo will decide to add more content to F-Zero 99 in the future and save it from the usual expiration that these “free” games usually have. Nintendo Switch Online.