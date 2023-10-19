It’s time to talk about news about this new title for Nintendo Switch. They have been offered recently after the Nintendo Direct where it was announced. You already know that this game has arrived on the hybrid console for Switch Online users: we can now enjoy F-Zero 99!

F-Zero 99

Now, after the findings of dataminers, it has been confirmed that he already has available 3 new tracks, it was confirmed yesterday! This content includes Mute City III, Red Canyon II, and Fire Field. For now we only have videos of these last two circuits.

You can see them below, but not before informing you that Nintendo has already confirmed that More additional content not yet detailed will be released in the future para F-Zero 99:

Remember that in this installment 99 pilots step on the accelerator, which includes circuits and ships from the original Super NES installment and offers dizzying and very challenging multiplayer races. It allows you to compete online with 98 other players, maintaining classic elements such as the energy meter and new features such as spinning attacks. The game is available only to active members of Nintendo Switch Online.

What do you think of this game? We read you in the comments!

