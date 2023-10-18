The new DC Universe could bring many changes, Superman, Batman, Aquaman and even Wonder Woman could change their interpreters.

Ezra Miller seems to say goodbye to the DC universe.

Join the conversation

The new DC universe is being a real chaos. After the last films were a real failure at the box office, especially The Flash, now it seems that Both James Gunn and Peter Safran will not have many of the actors who were already part of the films. Yes, in the headline we mentioned Ezra Miller, who seems to be stopping playing Barry Allen, but according to new information, it seems that this could spread to a large part of the cast.

It seems that they want to completely renew the DC universe and that means doing away with the actors. As reported by Variety, this will not only happen with Ezra Miller, but also It seems that Henry Cavill (Superman), Ben Affleck in his role as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman or Jason Momoa, the actor who plays Aquaman, will suffer the same fate. Really important losses for the company and that will undoubtedly have a great effect on the future of the company.

The new DC universe is completely renewed… Without its best-known faces

We are talking about really important roles, although Ezra Miller has had several problems during filming and in his personal life due to his behavior, the rest of the actors are really known for doing excellent work. In fact, There are many people who cannot conceive that these superheroes are played by other actors. However, it seems that it is something you will have to get used to.

In the case of Jason Momoa it could be something different. As also reported by Variety, the actor could remain linked to DC playing Lobo, either in Superman: Legacy, a film scheduled for release in 2025, or in a solo film. For now It seems that the rest of the actors will not have the opportunity to continue in the universe of James Gunn and Peter Safran. Although at the moment this information does not come from the company itself, so we will have to wait to see what they surprise us with.

The DC universe is going through a bad time and that is quite clear with the numbers its movies have had. Both The Flash and Blue Beetle, a film that was destined to be a big draw because it differs a little more from the classic cut of superhero films, have not had good numbers at the box office. All this despite the fact that the film starring Xolo Maridueña was well received by critics and the general public; However, it has been crowned the worst film in terms of income in the DC universe.

Join the conversation