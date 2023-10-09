loading…

Cars in Ashkelon, Israel, burned by Hamas rocket attacks. Operation Storm al-Aqsa launched by Hamas against Israel has killed more than 700 people. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – A tour guide Israel who is an eyewitness has described the horror of the large-scale attack by Hamas, which was named Operation Storm al-Aqsa. The attack that started on Saturday has killed more than 700 people.

Eyewitness Robby Berman described the severity of the situation in Israel to Kayleigh McEnany of Fox News.

He criticized Israel’s intelligence agencies and military for the unprecedented Hamas siege.

Operation Storm al-Aqsa began with the firing of thousands of rockets in a matter of minutes on various cities in Israel. Thousands of rockets failed to be intercepted, hitting many Israeli buildings and military installations.

A moment later, hundreds of Hamas militiamen entered southern Israeli cities via the Gaza Strip. They opened fire and kidnapped hundreds of people—who the Israel Defense Forces recognized as civilians and soldiers.

The massive attacks continued until the second day on Sunday and until today or the third day there is no sign that the conflict will end.

Meanwhile, the Israeli leadership faces a conundrum as some, like Berman, ask why intelligence did not predict the attack beforehand.

“This is an ongoing thing. The (Hamas militias) have not been purged outside of Israel. There are still them in Israel and all of this is a huge failure, not just an intelligence failure, this is a huge military and political failure, but much more. military failure,” Berman said.

“How did they do it? Could they have managed to kill everyone, all the guard posts? Kill the soldiers. Kill them in their sleep…” said the eyewitness.

He confirmed that hundreds of Israelis were killed. “It’s hard to believe. This is an act of war and things will not be good in this country for the next few months,” he said.