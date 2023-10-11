To combat the gray market in Mexico, the company Samsung will apply a measure to cell phones that have been imported irregularly into our country: all of these will be blocked starting today.

The measure was already taken before by Motorola.

Motorola decided in August to deactivate those cell phones that They were not purchased through the brand’s official channels or authorized distributorswith the aim of protecting the safety of users.

According to Samsung information taken up by Forbes, the blockage will be retroactive and applied to all models that have been activated in the last three weeks.

“At Samsung Mexico we are committed to security and compliance with local regulations in each of the countries where we operate. Starting October 11, we will begin to block those smartphones that come from the gray market, and that have been activated as of October September 21, 2023 in Mexico,” the company said.

Samsung also informs that users who are affected by the blocking They will be offered a 30% discount coupon to be redeemed on their official website, and which will be valid on December 31, 2023.

The gray market is the one in which cell phones imported irregularly to Mexico are sold, and above all, it is the one that dominates the trade pages in Internet.

