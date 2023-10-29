Suara.com – Incidents of exploding car tires occur quite often in the midst of extreme hot weather like today. The incident of a car tire exploding can be caused by several factors.

The most common cause is under or even excessive car tire pressure.

According to The Sun, Sunday (29/10/2023, tire pressure plays a very important role in holding the tire together. Lack of air, which means low tire pressure, is the first symptom to worry about.

When a tire is running underinflated, the turbulence within the tire structure and external contact with the road will be too much to handle. This means the tire tries to run on its own without any immunity. This lack of immunity combined with intense running and internal hot temperatures leads to the build-up of too much heat inside the tire.

Lack of air will disrupt the vehicle’s balance and as heat continues to build up, this can cause wear on the tire edges causing the tire to explode and damage the entire structure. Tires burst due to lack of air and the consequences are much more severe than other causes.

It turns out that overinflated tires can also cause large explosions. A tire blowing out due to excess air pressure is a rare scenario but still possible. A tire that is overinflated is like a balloon that explodes immediately after being pricked by a needle.

A good way to avoid under- or over-inflated car tires is to check all tire pressure before traveling. Also make sure the tire pressure is in accordance with the manufacturer’s recommendations, such as the information listed on the right side of the driver’s seat.