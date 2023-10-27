Extreme heat could make some areas of the world practically unlivable in the future. This was established by research carried out by a team of researchers from Pennsylvania State University and Purdue University, published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). If global temperatures rise 1 degree or more above current levels, every year billions of people will be exposed to heat and humidity so extreme that they will not be able to cool off naturally.

Extreme heat, poor countries could bear the brunt of it but heavy repercussions are also expected for rich countries

Therefore, the study establishes that global warming above 1.5°C compared to pre-industrial levels it could be increasingly devastating for human health across the planet. To determine which areas of the Earth would be most affected by excessively high levels of heat and humidity, the researchers modeled global temperature increases including between the 1.5°C target set by the Paris Agreement and the worst-case scenario of a 4°C increase compared to pre-industrial levels.

It follows that, if the temperature were to increase by 2°Cthe 2.2 billion inhabitants of Pakistan and the Indian Indus River Valleythe billion people who live in the Eastern China and the 800 million residents ofAfrica sub-sahariana, each year they would experience many hours of heat beyond the limits of human tolerance. These areas would mainly suffer heat waves with high humidity levels, very dangerous since the air cannot absorb excess humidity. Furthermore, many of these people live in poor areas where access to air conditioning is limited.

Warming, the east coast of the United States is also at great risk

If global warming were to continue 3°C compared to pre-industrial levelsalso there east coast and central United States would risk reaching levels of heat and humidity that are impossible to tolerate: from Florida to New York and from Houston to Chicago. At that level of heating, South America and Australia would also experience extreme heat.

Based on the current level of warming, the United States will certainly experience more heat waves but the study does not expect these to exceed human tolerance levels as in other parts of the world. However, researchers warn that these models do not account for more unusual or worse weather events. They are effective in predicting trends – they underline -, but they do not predict specific events such as the 2021 heat wave in Oregon which killed more than 700 people or the 40°C reached in London last summer.

The researchers also gave the example of Al Hudaydah, a port city in Yemen located on the Red Sea with more than 700,000 inhabitants. The results indicated that If the planet warms by 4°C this city can expect over 300 days each year where temperatures go beyond human tolerancebecoming almost uninhabitable.