Denpasar Voice – Israel launches attack on Gaza Palestine, who is targeted? And who is threatened?

Israel revealed that there are two tunnels in Gaza, the first layer is used by civilians as bunkers for shelter, and the second layer is used by Hamas to continue launching rockets into their territory.

Israel revealed that the target of their attack was the second layer, namely the layer which they thought was Hamas’ nest, quoted by Suara Denpasar from bbc.com on Friday (13/10/2023).

“The Gaza Strip is one layer (tunnel) for civilians and then another layer for Hamas. We are trying to reach the second layer that Hamas has built,” said a spokesman for the Israeli Defense Forces.

“This (second layer) is not a bunker for Gaza civilians. “This is just for Hamas and other terrorists so they can continue firing rockets at Israel, planning operations, launching terrorists at Israel,” he continued.

Israeli attacks have been launched on the target, but Hamas claims that its opponents have only reached 5 percent of the tunnels they built. (*/Dinda)