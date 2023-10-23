The Nas are investigating the super spicy coffin-shaped chip, the ‘Hot Chip Challenge’, the latest, dangerous trend that has been popular on social media for a few months. After the National Consumers Union’s complaint against the phenomenon, “the Ministry of Health assigned the Nas carabinieri the task of investigating to provide a quick response”, reports the UNC.

The Hot Chip Challenge is sold freely – recalls the UNC – even to minors, in vending machines, on the Internet, as if it were a challenge, given that the word Challenge means challenge. In fact, the product is very popular on TikTok, a social network notoriously loved by very young people. The hashtag #hotchipchallenge has 131 million views.

The complaint from the National Consumers Union, forwarded to the Ministry of Health, Nas, Higher Institute of Health and Antitrust, asks “these bodies, each within their own sphere of competence, whether the product represents a direct or indirect risk to human health , whether it complies with the general requirements of food law, including on labelling, and whether the commercial practice is correct”.