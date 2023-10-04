By the end of this year, Expo Guadalajara hopes to close with record numbers in both events and economic benefits.

Luis Isaías Salazar Ramírez, president of the Technical Committee of Expo Guadalajarareported that it is expected to close with 690 events and an economic impact of more than 30 billion pesos.

“The experience we have had has been very pleasant, all the events that have been held, I would say 100 percent, have reported that they have grown both in spaces and in participants,” he stated.

Last year, x events were held and the economic impact was close to 26 billion pesos.

“Right now we must have over 690 events because there are events that are booked at the last minute about everything related to Christmas celebrations and business meetings,” he said.

During the presentation of the events for the last month of the year Salazar Ramírez announced the construction of a pedestrian bridge on Las Rosas Avenue and the project for another on Mariano Otero.

“It is a bridge that would cross Las Rosas Avenue and we could practically assume that it will be done, even starting in the short term, two months, because those that have expressed special interest are the hotels that are in front, one of the problems that sometimes arises when authorizing these bridges is the security inside the bridge, and Expo Guadalajara already stated that we would be in charge of that security, this bridge would have elevators, and the other bridge is the one that is a little more complicated to solve than crossing Mariano Otero, which is one of the most dangerous crossings in the city where there have been the highest number of accidents,” he explained.

In addition, the Expo Guadalajara Technical Committee keeps alive the project of a runner Mariano Otero.

“It is a great project, there are models out there and so on, it is a complete architectural intervention and it would be very beautiful from Plaza del Sol making a large square, so to speak, that is more difficult because it is in the order of a thousand.” million pesos approximately, what we consider and are seeing is that at least it is done, even if it lasts a year or two years, but that it does serve us, it is the pedestrian bridge.”

Additionally, in the medium term, the construction of a shopping plaza is contemplated in the parking lot located on Avenida Mariano Otero and Las Rosas.

Salazar Ramírez also presented one of the Expo Guadalajara projects that now seeks to be a more sustainable and competitive space with the implementation of a rain nest to reduce the impact of flooding in the area.

