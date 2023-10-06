Disney+

The elevator scene in Loki season 2 has raised many questions. In fact, there are many people who have not understood it.

An explanation must be given to the elevator scene in Loki season 2. (We warn of spoilers for the first episode) The premiere of Marvel Studios’ second season has offered one of its most confusing moments during the conclusion. This is a sequence that involves Sylvie’s character, an elevator and an AVT telephone that doesn’t stop ringing.

While in a hallway at the AVT, Tom Hiddleston’s character suffers a Time Slip again. Therefore, time slips to another moment when you hear the ringing of a telephone. Nobody seems to answer the call. At that moment, Sylvie opens the elevator doors. He wears an outfit we have never seen before, indicating that the period in which the God of Lies and Deception has slipped through time is the future.. In fact, we can presumably say that it is a moment after Loki season 2. An important detail to keep in mind.

The protagonist did not travel to the past, but to the future

It is then that the female version of the Asgardian god greets her Variant with a simple “There you are.” That indicates that he had been looking for it in Loki season 2. But just when he says that is when the character is pruned. However, unlike the first season, where being pruned sent an individual directly into the Void at the mercy of Alioth, Tom Hiddleston’s character reappears in the present day and crashes into Mobius. A Mobius that still wears his astronaut suit.

But what does this scene mean? Loki season 2? As Sylvie can be seen wearing an outfit never seen in the series and she appears to be searching for the Variant of her, this indicates that they have met before. It seems that Tom Hiddleston’s character has slipped through time into the future. This will likely happen later in the second season and the series will return to it in future episodes. But this scene leaves viewers with a lot of questions and a lot of intrigue. Who was calling on the phone? Why does Sylvie get thrown out of an elevator? Who pruned the antihero? And why wasn’t he sent to the Void?