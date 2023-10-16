The Ahsoka series left a shocking Anakin Skywalker final moment and now Star Wars has explained what it means.

Warning SPOILERS. Hayden Christensen’s exciting return as Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars series Ahsoka has been met with enthusiasm by fans. However, his unexpected appearance as the Force Ghost in the final moments of the series generated a series of questions and theories among fans of the franchise. Was it really Anakin? Could he be an illusion or a ruse? Speculations did not take long to appear.

We also do not know if he had manifested himself to his son, Luke Skywalker, or what his role was in subsequent events. Additionally, Star Wars comics related to the new trilogy have revealed that Emperor Palpatine (or Snoke) had posed as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader to attract his grandson, Ben Solo/Kylo Ren. Luckily they have now revealed more details about this final appearance in Ahsoka.

Official explanation.

The official Star Wars website has provided an official explanation for the return of Anakin Skywalker in the last moment of episode 9 of the first season. The appearance of the Force Ghost should be interpreted as a message of encouragement and support to the protagonist of this story. The Convor Morai (the bird), a mysterious creature, and Anakin’s Force spirit send signals to Ahsoka that he is in the right place at the right time.

This explanation suggests that Anakin’s presence should not be seen as a threat or a hint of sinister events to come. Instead, his appearance symbolizes guidance and support for Ahsoka on his journey.

What is the program about?

The series is set after the fall of the Empire and follows Ahsoka Tano as she investigates a new threat that endangers the galaxy. Since Grand Admiral Thrawn wants to return and that could cause a civil war. In addition to Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, the cast includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla and other talented actors.

The series is the brainchild of Dave Filoni, who also executive produces alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Carrie Beck.

With the latest episode of Ahsoka now available on Disney Plus, fans can enjoy the series in its entirety and eagerly anticipate what’s coming next in the Star Wars universe.