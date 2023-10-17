From the moment they are purchased until their expiry date, medicines begin a ‘journey’ which has important stages ranging from correct management to disposal. It is therefore important to always be informed about the correct intake, storage and correct disposal of the medicine. This is why Federchimica Assosalute presented the ‘Don’t let me lose my money on medicines’ campaign. “First of all, it is necessary to carefully and always read the instructions inside the package leaflet and follow the instructions of the doctor or pharmacist. But above all, medicines must be stored in a certain way – underlines the campaign – If there are no precise instructions inside of the package leaflet, should be left in a cool, dry place at a temperature not exceeding 25 degrees, always avoiding direct exposure to heat sources. Strong temperature changes and excessive humidity should also be avoided. Then if the medicine that is used regularly appears different in appearance or has defects, before taking it it is best to consult your doctor or ask for advice from a pharmacist. If, therefore, the medicine is different in colour, smell or consistency, it is likely that you it was an alteration.”

But how are they disposed of? “If the medicine has run out, separate the components of the package (for example box and blister) according to the indications of your municipality – explains the Assosalute handbook – In the case of expired medicines, separate the box and throw the medicine in the appropriate containers in front of the pharmacies or take them to recycling centers. In the case of liquid formulations, do not rinse off the residues of the medicine if it is used up and, if it has expired, do not empty the package but take it to the appropriate containers. Refer to the pharmacist or your municipality on what the correct procedures are of drug disposal”.

Why do drugs need to be differentiated? What are the risks to the environment? Medicines are classified as hazardous municipal waste and cannot be thrown into the dustbin. While the outer cardboard box and the information leaflet must be thrown away in the paper, the medicine must be taken, inside its packaging or blister, to the bins dedicated to the disposal of these products which can be found in pharmacies. In this way they enter the specific treatment path of special waste. Another thing you should never do is empty medicine bottles, for example antibiotics in syrup, into the house drains. In fact, medicines can end up in rivers and seas through wastewater, thus increasing the risk of selecting resistant bacteria.

How long does a drug last after expiration? What can normally happen is that effectiveness is lost. The studies available to date, which have evaluated this aspect, demonstrate that for periods even very distant from the expiry date this does not occur.