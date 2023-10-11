A new Australian study investigated how people’s thoughts before bed affect the quality of their sleep. Its results were:

People who sleep well have visual experiences during their nap, such as seeing lovely people or objects and dream-like experiences. While people who suffer from insomnia due to their excessive thinking about plans for the next day or the future suffer from uncomfortable sleep, and thus it affects their health, which also results in insomnia and fatigue, which leads them to enter again into the spiral of thinking and a negative cycle that makes the sleep process difficult. The study indicated that even people who generally sleep well can have sleep problems if they are stressed in some way before bed, such as worrying about important matters scheduled for the next day. Experts advise against watching extensive television before bed, because it is associated with reduced sleep quality, more fatigue, and increased symptoms of insomnia.

Regarding this topic, Amr Hassan Al-Hassani, professor and consultant of neurology and sleep disorders at Kasr Al-Aini Medicine, said during his talk on the morning program on Sky News Arabia:

When we go to sleep, we are bombarded with an endless series of thoughts filled with imagination, thinking about the future, the past, and other topics, and thinking negatively. Excessive thinking before bed affects the quality of sleep and causes insomnia and frequent waking up at night, which affects the performance of the next day. It is necessary for the body and mind to get enough sleep for better health.

What is the way to eliminate excessive thinking before sleep?

We have to accustom our bodies to correct and healthy sleep habits. Adjust and adjust the room temperature before sleeping to a degree between 18 and 25 degrees Celsius to ensure better sleep. Avoid things that affect sleep, such as drinking drinks that contain high levels of caffeine. Refrain from eating fatty and saturated foods before going to bed. Relax and stay away from negative and heated discussions at the end of the day. The mind documents and stores more information before sleep. Stay away from television screens, phones, and social media before sleep.