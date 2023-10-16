“At the end of this edition of Dragon Boat, which truly saw us “paddle” from North to South Italy, we reconfirmed what last year was the first success given by the synergy between technical, clinical and sporting aspects” with the primary prevention of “cardiological screening”. This initiative “has all-round value. It is interesting from a human and sporting point of view” and reminds us of the importance “of a healthy lifestyle, which is the basis of health”. Thus Antonio De Lucia, president of the Italian Dragon Boat federation at the fourth and final stage of CardioBreast DragonBoat Festival 2023, an initiative to reiterate the importance of primary cardiovascular prevention through periodic checks, and to show the benefits of a sport for all, like Dragon Boat, also on women who have undergone breast cancer surgery.

After Lazio, Veneto, Tuscany, the initiative promoted by the National Institute for Cardiovascular Research (INRC) and carried out thanks to the collaboration of the Italian Dragon Boat Federation, with the participation of the Italian Heart Foundation ( Fipc) and Onco Beauty Onlus, the patronage of the National Association of Breast Operated Women (Andos) and Lilt, and the unconditional contribution of Daiichi Sankyo Italia. “We couldn’t miss it – explains Giovanni Gorgoni, general director of the regional strategic agency for health and social care (Aress) Puglia – also for the role that Aress plays in coordinating the oncology network. When there is the drama of a tumor, the first feeling of all patients is that the body is the enemy. Outdoor sporting activity allows you to say that your body does not abandon you and that it remains your best ally. Then there are the cardiological checks – continues Gorgoni – Usually oncological therapies leave consequences on the heart. Long-term survival, which fortunately is becoming more and more relevant, requires targeted clinical approaches for those who have had an oncological diagnosis.”

To celebrate Pink October and the possibilities of rebirth after the disease, in the last stage, three teams made up of women who have undergone breast cancer surgery (Donna Più-Lilt Latina, Breast Cure Unit of the Policlinico di Bari and Dragon Light Marton Bari) they challenged each other amicably on the waters of the San Girolamo Waterfront, Lungomare IX Maggio of the Apulian capital. At the end of the performance, the ‘Breast Cancer Paddlers’ shared their life and sporting experiences, while, thanks to the camper made available by the INRC, those present underwent free cardiological screenings. “A pleasant opportunity to raise awareness among the population about all-round prevention – underlines Tiziana Perenzan, head of the ASL Bari cardiology outpatient clinic – In our station we carry out ultrasound and lipid assessments on men and women because together we have to take care of their health with checks that are not pressing, but regular” so “health professionals can help people in a simpler and more linear path in avoiding the onset of diseases and disorders. Cardiovascular and cancer prevention is part of taking care of one’s health at 360 degrees, all together, men and women.”

Stefania Stucci, medical oncologist, University Hospital of Bari, was also satisfied with the initiative. “We managed to participate with ‘our women’ – she states – even with those who have never practiced this sport because paddling together, all going in the same direction, one alongside each other, it reminds us that we are together in winning the battle against breast cancer.”

It is “absolutely necessary – adds Adele Lillo, head of ASL Bari cardiology outpatient clinic – to enhance knowledge and awareness of cardiovascular diseases in women. It is little known, but these are the leading cause of mortality globally. In 2019, 275 million women worldwide were diagnosed with cardiovascular disease and 9 million died from this cause. As the national representative of my study group on gender cardiovascular diseases of Arca (Regional Association of Outpatient Cardiologists), we promote various information campaigns for colleagues and healthcare professionals with a series of initiatives and gender medicine sessions at various conferences. We are also in contact with the gender department of the Higher Institute of Health to strengthen these training campaigns. This year – recalls the cardiologist – we will publish the data of a national survey on 5,600 women which has demonstrated how, to date, women’s awareness of cardiovascular risk is very low: only 13% of the sample in fact believes that the disease cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of mortality. This data, in line with international data, makes us understand that we are on the right path to improve this awareness”.