Experts say NATO’s intervention in Libya is one of the causes of flash floods. Photo/BBC

TRIPOLI – The big flood that destroyed the dam in Libya last month as the country was still suffering from a lack of infrastructure funds following the military campaign NATO more than a decade ago. This was stated by hydrologist Abdewanees Ashoor.

Two dams in the city of Derna, Libya, suffered serious damage on the night of September 10-11 due to Hurricane Daniel. Floods then swept through entire residential areas, and the Red Crescent estimates that at least 11,000 people died and another 10,000 are still missing as a result of the disaster.

Speaking to RT on Tuesday, hydrologist Ashoor stated that the damage caused by NATO’s intervention in the North African country in 2011 was one of the contributing factors to the tragedy.

“In the early days of the revolution in Libya, everyone celebrated NATO’s intervention when the people rose up against Gaddafi’s regime and demanded his ouster. However, later we came to know that the country is in chaos,” Ashoor said.

“After this intervention, they (NATO) were unable to bring this country to a stable state,” he continued as quoted from RT, Thursday (5/10/2023).

The expert argued that weak leadership, in addition to financial corruption – especially regarding funds allocated for dam repairs – led to the collapse.

According to Ashoor, there is a lack of maintenance in Libya and there have been many reports in the past warning about this.

“The poor condition of the dam, combined with the possibility of major flooding, could inevitably lead to the dam collapsing. “All these assessments, as well as previous evaluations carried out by companies and experts, indicate that such a disaster will occur,” Ashoor added.

Following the disaster, rescue and aid teams were sent by neighboring Egypt, Algeria, and Tunisia, as well as Turkey, Italy, Malta, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) has deployed a team of specialists to assist with search and rescue efforts.

