Experts warn of the dangers of urban warfare in Gaza for the Israeli army. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – International experts warn of the dangers soldiers face Israel if it continues its land invasion in Gaza and engages in urban war with Hamas.

According to them, in the case of urban warfare in Gaza which is full of deadly traps, it would negate Israel’s huge technological advantage over the Hamas militias.

“They (Hamas) will try to draw him into street fighting in the city,” said retired US Marine General Frank McKenzie, warning of the dangers of urban war in Gaza.

“They can use their tunnel network to enter for counterattacks or attack in any direction making it difficult for Israel to use its technological advantage effectively.”

The deliberate tactic of drawing resistance to suburban areas filled with civilians puts Israel in a moral quandary, where revenge can begin and when it ends

Urban warfare—in which civilians would be huddled in multi-story apartments above, below, and next to hidden snipers—dramatically complicates the demand for “proportional response” under the UN laws of war.

“Combat in dense urban areas is the most complex and difficult type of warfare a military can conduct,” said urban warfare specialist at the Modern Warfare Institute (MWI), John Spencer.

“There should be no doubt about the gravity of these challenges. But it is important to recognize that these things will arise against the backdrop of a fundamental reality: war is a battle of wills. “This includes the desire of individual soldiers to fight, the desire of politicians to continue military operations, and the desire of society to support the political decision to continue fighting,” he explained.

“The question is no longer whether Israel will send its military to Gaza, but rather how deep Israeli troops will go into the territory and how long they will stay there,” said Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) analysts Daniel Byman and Seth Jones.

More than 300,000 Israeli reservists have been activated. This number is four times more than the last time Israeli ground troops entered Gaza in 2014