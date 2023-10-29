The Day of the Dead will be lived to the rhythm of electronic music in Zapopan with the first edition of the “Xantolo Festival”, which will take place next Wednesday, November 1 at the facilities of the University Cultural Pavilion. The cast is headed by Deadmau5, Hugel, Rober Ro, Miguel Rechy and AR2, among others.

In this sound project, tradition merges with modernity in a night full of music, culture and commemoration.

By the way, THE REPORTER He spoke with DJ Miguel Rechy, who, in addition to being part of the poster, is a spokesperson for the meeting that promises to leave its mark on the Guadalajara public. And it is that In addition to the present poster, there will also be a monumental altar of the dead, gastronomy, mixology, art exhibitions, craft market, photography area and catrina contest, generating everything together a pleasant sensory experience.

“The concept of Xantolo is taken from the Celebration of Souls originating in the Hidalgo huasteca. So, the festival has to do with the roots of our Mexico, it is an ancestral tradition. And the focus of the event will be very colorful, with the theme of combining traditions with the modern: with lasers, lights, screens, incredible sound and a great stage,” says Miguel Rechy.

Miguel Rechy promises to leave his mark on the Guadalajara public. COURTESY

He also points out that the Day of the Dead is related to dancing and Xantolo is a project designed for this, “we are going to have a great time commemorating the people who are no longer with us, but who always remain in our memory and in our hearts.” .

Decoration and aesthetics will be fundamental in the festival: “The experience will be very sensory and interactive, as there will be a specific spot to take souvenir photos, as well as the monumental altar to preserve our traditions, there will be gastronomy and mixology prepared with the theme of the event, I am curious to try some drinks. The doors will open from 4:00 p.m. so that they arrive early to enjoy this entire tour and the entertainment options, and that when you get tired of dancing, you know that there will be very delicious food.”

The event, as Miguel predicts, could end at 02:00 in the morning: “The focus is so that at 00:00 hours when the Day of the Dead begins, Deadmau5, who is the headliner, comes out on stage, a Canadian DJ who is also a highly recognized and multi-award-winning producer, and who, in addition to being an authoritative voice in the electronic music industry, is very controversial. So, we will have to pay attention to the comments he makes before and during the event. He is a person that you either love or hate, but he is a crack. And I think many people in Guadalajara are waiting for his return.”

He also highlights that the DJ just has a concert tour called “Day Of The Deadmau5”, which will reach several cities in the United States and of course now in Jalisco with the special theme of Day of the Dead: “It will be spectacular to see him surrounded by all the technology and that wonderful cultural background that our beloved Mexico provides.” The musician Deadmau5 fuses electro house and techno.

DJ Hugel is originally from France and comes to the city with his dance music proposal. COURTESY

Miguel Rechy also highlighted that in the repertoire of the invited DJs, as is his case, music, beats, remixes, effects or mixes could be heard in relation to the Day of the Dead. He, for his part, is preparing a session that covers the sounds of funk, disco and afro.

Finally, he also talked about the proposal of French DJ Hugel. “This boy has a lot of connection with the dance music fanatic public, he became known for a remix he made of the song ‘Bella Ciao’ when ‘La Casa de Papel’ was in fashion, and from that moment on when he This global recognition comes, curiously, despite being from France, it focuses on Latin music such as Latin house, Afro house and reggaeton.”

