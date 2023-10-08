Egg rendang is a delicious and savory typical Indonesian dish. Egg rendang is usually served with warm white rice or ketupat. Here is an easy and practical way to cook egg rendang, complete with a list of the ingredients needed.

Ingredients:

– 10 boiled eggs, peeled

– 500 ml thick coconut milk

– 2 bay leaves

– 2 lemongrass stalks, bruised

– 2 cm galangal, crushed

– 2 tablespoons cooking oil

– Salt, sugar and stock powder to taste

Ground spices:

– 8 red onions

– 4 cloves garlic

– 3 large red chilies

– 5 bird’s eye chilies (according to taste)

– 3 cm turmeric

– 2 cm ginger

– 1 tsp coriander

How to make:

1. Heat cooking oil in a frying pan, saute the ground spices until fragrant and cooked.

2. Add bay leaf, lemongrass, and galangal, then mix well.

3. Pour coconut milk, stir slowly until it boils.

4. Add spices such as salt, sugar and stock powder according to taste.

5. Add boiled eggs, stir well to coat with spices.

6. Cook over low heat until the sauce is thick and oily, stirring occasionally so it doesn’t burn.

7. Remove and serve the egg rendang while warm.

Good luck and hopefully useful!