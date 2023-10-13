Exor, public offer for the repurchase of shares for 750 million concluded

The public offer to purchase Exor shares for a maximum amount of 750 million (which is part of the buyback program of up to 1 billion announced last 13 September) ended yesterday, 12 October, after having received acceptances exceeding the allocated amounts.

Based on the bidding results, 8,873,452 ordinary shares will be repurchased at the unit price of 84.5217 euros for an amount of 750 million, equal to 3.8% of Exor’s ordinary capital. The completion of the Public Offer is expected around October 17, 2023.

Exor will then start the process of canceling the shares thus repurchased, as well as a further 4.1 million treasury shares already held, which overall represent 5.6% of its ordinary capital. In execution of the commitments signed, 2,386,226 ordinary shares will be repurchased by the company Giovanni Agnelli BV.

Upon completion of the offer, but before the cancellation of the treasury shares, Giovanni Agnelli BV will hold 52.5% of the ordinary capital of Exor NV. As already announced, Exor will also continue to purchase its own shares on the market according to the usual methods, over the next few months, until reaching the established maximum amount of 1 billion.

Subscribe to the newsletter