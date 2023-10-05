Under the direction of David Ayer and with Jason Statham leading the cast, Beekeeper: The Protector opens in movie theaters in Spain on January 12, 2024.

Next year starts off strong in theaters with the arrival of Beekeeper: The Protector, a new thriller by action performed by David Yesterdayfilmmaker behind other titles such as Suicide Squad, Hearts of Steel, Bright or Unfinished Business.

To whet your appetite, thanks to Diamond Films we have exclusively the first trailer of Beekeeper: The projectorwhich you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

Jason Statham embarks on a personal vendetta

With Jason Statham (The Expendables, The Meg 2: The Pit, Awaken the Fury) leading the cast, little has been revealed about the new project made by David Ayer.

At the moment what is known about this movie action is that its plot focuses on a personal vendetta carried out by Statham’s character, who is a former member of a secret organization called the “Beekeepers.”

“The film will tell the story of how A man’s brutal revenge campaign takes on national significance after it is revealed that he is a former agent of a powerful, clandestine organization known as the ‘Beekeepers’.“, details the official synopsis of the film.

Apart from Jason Statham, the film’s cast includes Josh Hutcherson (Five Nights at Freddy’s, 57 Seconds, Across the River and Among the Trees), Jeremy Irons (The Pentavirate, The House of Gucci, Munich on the Eve of a War), Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy, The Mediator), Bobby Naderi (Dotty & Soul), Taylor James (Artemis Fowl) y Michael Epp (Secret Invasion), among others.

With the script of Kurt Wimmer (Children of the Corn, Elite Thieves, Total Recall), the film is produced by Cedar Park Studios and Miramax under the distribution of MGM.

Beekeeper: El protector premieres in movie theaters in Spain on January 12, 2024. What did you think of the trailer for Jason Statham’s new movie? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.