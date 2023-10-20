The new Pokémon Card Game expansion brings this special Froslass Ex Teracrystal Card. We present it to you exclusively!

The card game Pokémon JCC grows next November 3 with the Scarlet and Purple Expansion – Paradoxical Gap. Based on the latest installments of the franchise, which have been released on Nintendo Switch, the expansion brings back the Technical Machines in Tool form, but also includes 7 new Pokémon Ex Teracrystal Cardsand we are going to present to you one of them exclusively.

Why Froslass Ex Teracristal joins the Pokémon TCG family as part of the Scarlet and Purple Expansion – Paradoxical Gap. The Ice and Ghost-type Pokémon also arrive with the Evanescent skillwhat breaks the 2 Prize Card rule by defeating a Pokémon Ex. Below, we offer you all the details and a first look at this amazing card.

New Card Froslass Ex Teracrystal of the Scarlet and Purple Expanse – Paradoxical Gap

Snorunt Evolution con 250 PS.

If you are out of combatthe opponent gets 2 Prize Cards, but his ability changes this rule.

Vanishing Skill – If Froslass Ex Tera cristal is knocked out of combat while in the active position, the player has to flip a coin. If heads, the opponent has to take one less Prize card.

Frost Bullet Attack (140 HP damage | 2 Water-type Energy Cards) – Damage the opponent and also subtract 20 HP from one of the Pokémon on the opponent’s Bench, regardless of its weakness or resistance.

About Scarlet and Purple-Paradoxical Gap from Pokémon TCG

The new expansion launches on November 3, 2023 with a total of 20 Pokémon Ex (13 normal and 7 Teracrystal), 34 Pokémon with the Rare Illustration rarity level, the return of TMs as Pokémon Tool cards and much more. They can be obtained through booster packs, special collections and Elite Trainer Boxes. Here you can see its main new features:

7 Embossed letters of rarity Hyper Rare. 7 Pokémon Cards ex Teracrystal. 13 Cards Pokémon ex. 15 Pokémon and Partisan Cards with Rarity Rare Special Illustration. 28 ex and Partisan Pokémon cards with Ultra Rare rarity, expanded and embossed illustrations. 34 Pokémon Cards with Rarity Rare Illustration.