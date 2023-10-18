It will cost an indicative turnkey price of 6,450 euros, or 700 euros more than her naked sister. This is a reasonable figure and also interesting if you look at the best competition. The possible “rivals” are the Benelli Leoncino 500 Trail (6,240 euros indicative cim, 500 cc twin-cylinder, maximum power of 48 HP, spoked rims measuring 19″ at the front and 17″ at the rear, 207 kg dry), the Fantic Motor Caballero 500 Scrambler (7,240 euros, single-cylinder, 450 cc, 40 HP, 19″-17″ spoked rims, 150 kg dry), the Honda CL500 (7,440 euros, twin-cylinder, 470 cc, 47 HP, aluminum rims 19”-17”, 192 kg with full tank), the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 (7,000 euros, single-cylinder, 370 cc, 44 HP, 17”-17” spoked rims, 152 kg without petrol) and the Royal Enfield Scram 411 (5,450 euro, 410 cc, 24 HP, 19″-17″ spoked rims, 185 kg in running order). The Scrambler 400 Its wheels are made of aluminium, 19″ at the front and 17″ at the rear, and it promises 40 HP and 179 kg in running order.