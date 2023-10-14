Many games are among those highlighted by their exclusive weekend discounts for PlayStation Plus users on the PlayStation Store, get each one at a price well below the standard.

If you’re looking for something new to play on PS4 and PS5, congratulations. Sony has new offers with a series of discounts only this weekend and exclusive for PS Plus users; perfect to expand in the PS Store and those under €15.

And One Piece Odyssey or the Champions Edition of F1 23 stand out among the exclusive weekend sales for PlayStation Plus users and through the PlayStation Store.

Sony Interactive Entertainment thus announced the arrival of the ‘Exclusive PlayStation®Plus Weekend Offer’ promotion to PlayStation Storelimited to PS Plus subscribers.

This time it has discounts of up to 60% on a selection of titles for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5) which will be available until October 16; inclusive.

Among the offers, the following titles stand out, which we leave you below:

A Plague Tale: Requiem for PS5 for €29.99 before €59.99. AEW: Fight Forever for PS4 and PS5 for €41.99 previously for €59.99. Aliens: Dark Descent for PS4 and PS5 for €27.99 before for €39.99. Amnesia: The Bunker for PS4 for €18.74 before €24.99. Atlas Fallen for PS5 for €41.99 before €59.99. Battlefield 2042 Elite Edition for PS4 and PS5 for €34.99 previously for €99.99. Company of Heroes 3 for PS5 for €41.99 before €59.99. Cult of the Lamb Heretic Edition for PS4 and PS5 for €22.74 before €34.99. Dying Light 2 Stay Human for PS4 and PS5 for €34.99 previously for €69.99. F1 23 Champions Edition for PS4 and PS5 for €39.99 before for €99.99. F1 Manager 2023 for PS4 and PS5 for €35.74 before for €54.99. Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition for PS5® for €23.74 before €94.99. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition for PS4 and PS5 for €23.09 before €69.99. LEGO 2K Drive Mind-Blowing Edition for PS4 and PS5 for €66.99 before for €99.99. Need for Speed Unbound for PS5 for €23.99 before €79.99. One Piece Odyssey for PS4 and PS5 for €34.99 previously for €69.99. EA Sports: PGA Tour for PS5 for €39.99 before €79.99. Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart for PS5 for €39.99 before €79.99. Return for PS5 for €39.99 before for €79.99. Rogue Legacy 2 for PS4 and PS5 for €18.74 before for €24.99. Sifu Deluxe Edition for PS4 and PS5 for €19.99 previously for €49.99. Sonic Frontiers for PS4 and PS5 for €23.99 previously for €59.99. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition for PS5 for €69.99 before €99.99. Stranded: Alien Dawn for PS4 and PS5 for €24.49 before for €34.99. Tchia para PS4 y PS5 for €19.49 before for €29.99. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition for PS4 and PS5 for €7.99 before for €39.99. WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition for PS4 and PS5 for €49.99 before for €99.99.

In addition, PlayStation players can enjoy these or other offers through the purchase options offered by PlayStation Store.

Such as adding funds to the online wallet with a credit card or through the secure purchase of PlayStation Gift cards in regular establishments with which to top up funds in your digital wallet.

Take a look at the in-depth promotion at this link and don’t forget that the exclusive PS Plus offers on PS Store only during the weekend and until October 16, 2023.