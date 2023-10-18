A cursed legacy weighs on a young orphan who will be stalked by those who have led her to an unsustainable situation.

If you’re in the mood for period films, the Irish director Lisa Mulcahy arrives this week in movie theaters to solve it with The legacy a psychological thriller where our protectors are those who wish us the greatest evil.

Based on the classic mystery novel Uncle Silas, written by Joseph Sheridan Le Fanuthis adaptation will take us to the deepest part of Ireland to face a family tragedy that has only just begun.

In charge of directing, as we have said, is Lisa Mulcahy, who has directed episodes in series such as Years and Years or Blood. The script that adapts the novel by Joseph Sheridan Le Fanu has been written by Elisabeth Gooch.

The cast of the film is made up of Agnes O’Casey, David Wilmot, Holly Sturton, Chris Walley, Grainne Keenan, Eleanor Methven, Mark Doherty, Elaine O’Dwyer, John Olohan and Kieran Roche.

A psychological thriller with a period setting

At the top of this article, you can find a short exclusive clip of The Legacy We Bring You Thanks to ADSO FILMSin charge of bringing the film to our theaters.

We also leave you the synopsis of the film, which details the complicated situation in which the young woman will quickly find herself. Maud.

“In the depths of a vast and remote estate in the wilds of Ireland lives Maud, an 18-year-old girl recently punished by the sudden death of her father and heir to all his property.

Her uncle Silas, suspected of murder, is considered Maud’s trustee until she turns 21. The wolves begin to surround her… with Silas the puppet master of a group of predators, all eager to get their piece of meat.”

“Have a family for this”, which is said in many regions of Spain. The legacy arrives this Friday October 20 to Spanish cinemas, an interesting proposal to complete your movie-going week.