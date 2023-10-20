Luis Fonsi and Pablo López have already closed a team in La Voz 2023. The two coaches will no longer have to turn their chair this year and now enjoy the talents that arrive.

The next artist to take the stage is Carlos Clemente. The young man dedicates the song to his girlfriend and hopes to give his best at the Audition.

The talent has sung Prometo, by Pablo Alborán and he has done it with his guitar. The young man had to wait until the last second to see Malú turn her chair.

The coach has unleashed the joy of talent upon seeing that her dream has come true: “You have a very beautiful voice, a very beautiful way of transmitting and we are going to do some very beautiful things,” Malú pointed out.

Carlos can’t choose, but hey, what a joy to be on the Malú team. Welcome to La Voz!