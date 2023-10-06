Sofía has been singing since she was conscious and has been in choirs since primary school. At 26 years old, she seeks to fulfill her dream of going far in the world of music and that is why she has appeared at the La Voz Auditions.

The talent has sung Flowers, a well-known song by Miley Cyrus. Her nerves were on edge and as the song progressed and she saw that none of the coaches turned her chair, they increased.

Malú likes to keep the emotion until the end and pressing the button at the last second. The coach explained that she turned because she had very beautiful nuances in her voice, but that there are some things that have to be worked on: “You have to work on excessive constant demonstration and turns,” she pointed out.

Malú has recognized that she has a beautiful echo of her voice and that they have to find balance. Let’s do it! Sofía is sure to surprise us a lot in this edition on the Malú team.