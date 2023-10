HHC Hardenberg failed to win in the Second Division for the fifth time in a row this afternoon. At GVVV, the team, which won the first five games of the season, lost 2-1. Justin Spies gave the team from Veenendaal an early lead. Rob van der Leij equalized ten minutes after halftime. It also seemed to remain at 1-1, but Jonathan Vergara Berrio caused the fourth defeat in five games for HHC five minutes before the end.