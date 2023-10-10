Suara.com – Hamas is back in the discussion because its relations with Israel are heating up again. This political organization regained control of the Gaza Strip. So what is the origin of Hamas, is it Shia?

Hamas, also spelled ams, acronym for arakat al-Muqwamah al-Islmiyyah, British Islamic Resistance Movement, militant Palestinian nationalist and Islamic movement in the West Bank and Gaza Strip dedicated to the establishment of an independent Islamic state in historical Palestine. Founded in 1987, Hamas opposes the Palestinian Liberation Organization’s (PLO) secular approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and rejects efforts to cede any part of Palestine.

After Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip in 2007, Israel expressed open hostility. Hamas attacks on Israel continue, as do Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

In October 2023, Hamas launched a coordinated land, sea and air attack that took Israel by surprise. Within hours, hundreds of Israelis were reported dead or missing – Israel’s deadliest day in decades – and more than 100 people were taken hostage.

Indonesian people were curious about the origins of Hamas, is it Shia?

Tracing various sources, it is stated that Hamas is a Sunni organization, so it is certain that Hamas is not Shiite. This movement was led by Ismail Haniyeh. This organization is known as the largest and most capable militant Islamic organization in the Palestinian region. Apart from that, it is also one of the major political parties in Palestine.

From the late 1970s, activists linked to the Muslim Brotherhood established a network of charities, clinics and schools and became active in the territories (Gaza Strip and West Bank) occupied by Israel after the 1967 Six Day War. Hamas soon began to act independently from other Palestinian organizations. Hamas’ increasingly violent attacks on civilians and the military prompted Israel to arrest a number of Hamas leaders in 1989, including Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, the movement’s founder.

In the following years, Hamas underwent reorganization to strengthen its command structure and find key leaders outside Israel’s reach. A political bureau responsible for the organization’s international relations and fundraising was created in Amman, Jordan, selecting Khaled Meshaal as its head in 1996, and the group’s armed wing was reconstituted as the Izz al-Dn al-Qassm Forces.

That is the information that can be gathered to discuss the origins of Hamas, whether Shia.

