Another former Viola for us. In Friday’s match between Portugal and Slovakia, in addition to Cr7’s brace and Lobotka’s surface-to-air missile, David Hancko also hit. Born in Prievidza, he entered professional football with Zilina, until reaching Serie A. In 2018 he arrived in the Viola for around three and a half million. Not an exciting experience given that with Fiorentina he will only play five games in the league before being sold to Sparta Prague. Since 2022 he has played for Feyenoord in the Netherlands and on Friday evening dear David pierced Portugal for the first time in these qualifiers. Great left-footed shot from outside which, thanks to a deflection, goes under the corner.

