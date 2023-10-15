It seems that some long-standing details related to Nintendo have been revealed. In this case we are talking about news focused not on Nintendo Switch but on the era of the legendary Wii.

Specifically, the details have been offered by Giles Goddard, an important figure in Nintendo’s history and one of the first Western employees to join the company. He played a key role in the launch of Star Fox on the SNES console and worked on several projects during the N64 era.

In a recent interview with Eurogamer, Goddard shared information about how Nintendo created games in the SNES and N64 era. This is what he has confirmed:

He states that, at that time, Nintendo put a lot of pressure on its employees, making them work long hours and no matter how long it took to finish a project. Employees were forced to stay at work until a task was completed or a problem was resolved, even if that meant working over the weekend. Goddard mentioned that Sometimes this caused discontent among employees., especially when they missed social events or moments of rest. Eventually, Goddard left Nintendo and founded his own studio, Vitei, which became a second studio for Nintendo. His studio worked on several Wii titles, including a game related to puppets that was never published because Nintendo felt that there was not enough interest in that type of game.

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. Don’t forget that you can also review the 110 best Nintendo Switch games in 2023.

Fuente.