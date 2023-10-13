Kevin-Prince Boateng, former AC Milan midfielder, also spoke about his former AC Milan teammate Ronaldinho

"He was my hero, but partying with him was more complicated than you might imagine. I did it from time to time, telling my wife I was out playing poker. One night at four in the morning my phone started ringing ring, it was Ronnie calling me. My wife asked me: 'What's wrong? Pick up the phone'. He was definitely partying, maybe he was drunk, I don't know. He kept calling, I finally answered and I told him that I couldn't reach him since I was in bed. And he replied: 'If you have problems with your wife you can tell your wife that you're going to play poker!'. Obviously I didn't go, also because my wife had clearly heard what I Ronnie said!"