Ante Rebic, former AC Milan striker, will not be available to Besiktas for tonight’s match against Gaziantep. The bad moment continues

The ‘no’ moment continues for Ante Rebicclass 1993Croatian striker who, during the last summer session of transfer marketleft the Milan to move – a definitive title – al Besiktas.

Rebic flop to Besiktas: i numeri

In the first part of this season, with the Turks of IstanbulIn fact, Rebic has been a supporting player up until now: he has barely played 205′ Between Super League e Conference Leaguespread over the span of well 9 gare. On average, therefore, of only 22 minutes per game.