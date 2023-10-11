Lucia Morselli, CEO of Acciaierie d’Italia

Ex-Ilva, unions in alarm: “Irreversible situation”

“Considering the serious crisis of the steel group, the unsustainable social issue and the lack of available time, an immediate solution is needed before the situation becomes irreversible. We cannot afford to waste any more time.” Thus, in a letter sent to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and for information to the ministers involved in the dispute, Giorgetti, Urso, Calderone, Fitto and Pichetto Fratin, the leaders of Fim Fiom and Uilm return to pressuring the government over the dispute of the former Ilva groupAcciaierie d’Italia urging a new discussion, after the one on 27 September at Palazzo Chigi from which, they underline, “we did not receive the desired answers” nor “any commitment regarding the continuation of the discussion”.

Yet, they write again, “at this stage the discussion with the trade union organizations is essential and it must be substantial to build the best choices that will give a future of sustainable relaunch of the entire Ex Ilva group”. And recalling the mobilization implemented in recent days which will culminate with the 24-hour strike for all the sites of the steel Group, the Next October 20th with a demonstration and a procession in Rome which will end near Palazzo Chigi, list the critical issues still unresolved.

“Most of the plants are at a standstill or at reduced speed, the workplaces are unsafe, the debt situation is unsustainable, the massive use of layoffs, the low production levels and the incomplete environmentalisation”, Roberto Benaglia, Michele De Palma and Rocco Palombella recall in unison in the letter underlining how all this makes the management of Acciaierie “little credible of Italy with a majority ArcelorMittal governance” which has not kept “any commitment made in its 5 years of management”. The blue overalls of CGIL, CISL and UILthe unions also supported the request for hearings to the Productive Activities commissions Camera e Senate; demonstrations will take place on October 16th in all the Prefectures of the cities involved by the ex Ilva group and demonstration with procession through the streets of the city of Rome which will end near Palazzo Chigi.



