The ex-Ilva player: Bernabè is having second thoughts for now

Ilva, an Italian steel company, today known as Acciaierie d’Italia, has faced a number of significant challenges and structural complexities over the years. One of the recent issues that has shaken the company was the announcement of the resignation of president Franco Bernabè. Although this resignation was not formalized, it generated a series of discussions and meetings among shareholders. The Acciaierie d’Italia board of directors and assembly were scheduled to discuss this issue, but the meeting only partially took place, with further discussions postponed until next week. The subsequent meeting, in which Bernabè should have made his resignation official, was postponed.



The Italian government has also been following this development closely. The Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, declared that the company’s board of directors must evaluate whether a new contribution from shareholders is necessary and must quantify it. The government is willing to support the company financially, but has also underlined the importance of the involvement of the private partner, ArcelorMittal, which holds the majority of the shareholders (62%) compared to Invitalia (38%).

Ilva has experienced a significant reduction in steel production in “the last troubled years”. Production has fallen well below the historical performance that was essential for employment and market sustainability. This marked a sharp decline from the heydays when the company produced up to 10 million tons of steel a year. The previously set target of producing 4 million tonnes of steel in 2023 is no longer achievable for this year.

However, the Italian government is committed to avoiding the closure of the plant and the liquidation of the company. Negotiations and discussions are underway on a Memorandum of Understanding, a preliminary memorandum of understanding with ArcelorMittal, which would outline the path to follow for the relaunch of the company. This agreement was signed by Minister Raffaele Fitto on behalf of the government.

Meanwhile, tensions between Invitalia and ArcelorMittal, the two main shareholders of Acciaierie d’Italia, remain evident. Any financial contribution to support the company requires an agreement between the parties, but at the moment it seems difficult to achieve due to the reluctance of the private partner to participate financially.

Furthermore, the role of the Italian Treasury in the issue is important. He stated that the amount of resources needed must be established by the shareholders’ meeting, in proportion to their shares of share capital. This implies that if the private partner does not contribute financially, the State will not be willing to cover the financial gap.

The future of the former Ilva remains uncertain as the government, shareholders and the company search for a solution to ensure the company’s sustainability and prosperity. Steel production, workplace safety and employment remain key issues, but the paths to a solution are yet to be defined. The Italian government is determined to find an agreement that allows the company to remain active and jobs to be preserved, but the challenges are numerous and complex. The ex-Ilva affair continues to draw the attention of public opinion and the entire Italian nation, while a sustainable solution is sought for this important company steel industry.

