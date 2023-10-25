Studio Wildcard shows a new trailer for the renewed version of ARK, which will arrive very soon on Steam, Windows and Xbox consoles. This is what the new trailer shown in Xbox Partner Preview looks like.

We know you are looking forward to seeing the new Ark. Or, as it is officially known, Ark: Survival Evolved, the dinosaur survival game from Studio Wildcard. It’s a few years old, but it’s still one of the most popular of the genre.

With the exception of the discussed Switch version, Ark leads survival games on PlayStation, Xbox and PC with an iron fist. But, like everything in life, it must be renewed.

Don’t worry, because that task is in the hands of Ark: Survival Ascended, a remake made with Unreal Engine 5 which improves each and every visual aspect of the game.

It has been one of the main protagonists of the Xbox Partner Preview event, where it has not confirmed a release date… but it has left us with a suggestive ”coming soon”.

Furthermore, it is rumored that the PC version on Steam will be released in the next few hourswhich would be a huge bombshell for the entire Ark community.

This is the new Ark

No, we are not talking about Ark II, one of the most anticipated Microsoft exclusives. The sequel to the survival game, which features Vin Diesel among its ranks, will be released sometime next year for Xbox Series X|S and PC.

This is Ark: Survival Ascended, which is a remake of the first game made with Unreal Engine 5. It also takes on the task of replacing one of the great classics of the survival genre.

But don’t worry, because it more than fulfills its mission. In Xbox Partner Preview we have seen a broad overview, with environments of all types (jungles, deserts, tundra…), imposing creatures from prehistory, and even fragments of gameplay.

Everything has been redesigned with Unreal Engine 5, Epic Games’ powerful engine that shows that it is here to stay. Of course, this version of Ark will not be released on old-gen consoles.

Studio Wildcard has not confirmed a release date. However, the Steam version is rumored to be released in the next few hours. Its departure window is still set at ”autumn 2023”.

Ark: Survival Ascended is also said to will arrive on Xbox Series X|S consoles in November. Of course, the bad news is that it is not a free update for the original game.

We remind you that The game will cost 49.99 euros for the first monthand that the original’s servers are no longer available (as of September 30).

Ark: Survival Ascended is a dream come true for survival fans. It will be released very soon in Xbox Series X|S y PC, and you can enjoy yourself with a trailer that has a little bit of everything… and that also lays the first stone for Ark II. Did you like the Xbox Partner Preview?