Insulin is a hormone secreted by the pancreas that tells the body’s cells to receive this sugar and convert it into energy.

When insulin resistance occurs, cells do not react and do not receive sugar, which leads to an increase in blood sugar.

According to the Mayo Clinic medical website, over time, the pancreas continues to try to regulate blood sugar and produce more insulin until the pancreas is damaged and can no longer produce large amounts of insulin.

Because of this, blood sugar levels rise to a point that may reach the stage of diabetes.

“Anyone can develop insulin resistance, but those who are overweight are at particularly greater risk than others,” says Mayo Clinic endocrinologist Eliana D. Phillips, MD, an endocrinologist at the Mayo Clinic.

Eliana adds: “The risk of infection also increases in individuals who have a family history of type 2 diabetes, and who are over 45 years of age, and whether the body contains excessive or insufficient adipose tissue in the body can be linked to insulin resistance.”

Regarding symptoms, Eliana says: “Many people with insulin resistance do not have any symptoms, but the doctor usually discovers them during an annual health examination or routine blood tests.”

Eliana points out indicators that the doctor monitors to detect insulin resistance, such as an increase in waist circumference of 101.6 centimeters in men and 88.9 centimeters in women, the presence of skin growths or dark skin spots that are smooth to the touch, a blood pressure reading of 130 over 80 or more, and a fasting glucose level of 100. Milligrams per deciliter or more.

As for treating insulin resistance, the Mayo Clinic website indicates that this is not always possible, but we can make the body more receptive to insulin by changing our lifestyle, reducing our weight, and obtaining medical advice in order to suggest appropriate auxiliary medications, reduce stress, and exercise.