Today we will tell you the keys necessary to watch the second season of the “Loki” series and everything you need to see to stay up to date.

“Loki” arrives with a new season and it is clear that in recent times Marvel Studios products have not been liked by fans. Secret Invasion, the series with the fewest views in the company’s history and the worst rating by critics, was the last MCU product released on Disney Plus.

The second season of “Loki” arrives to maintain the line of its predecessor. A story that surrounds mystery, terror and multiversal plots for the future of this “Multiverse Saga.” The first thing to know is that this second season begins where the first ended, with the death of “He Who Remains.”

Even without knowing what the legal future of Jonathan Majors (Kang) will be, we know that we will have a lot of participation from his character in this new season. With an almost leading villain role, we were able to visualize his appearance as Victor Timely in the post-credits scene of “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania”.

What will we see in this season?

Within this second season, we will see Loki within a TVA in which no one recognizes him, in addition to continuing to explore and use the resources that the multiverses can give him. As a direct continuation, this second part of the series brings us a familiar and at the same time very interesting concept, time lags. The same ones that we can see in “Spider-Man Into The SpiderVerse” or in the most recent “Spider-Man Across The SpiderVerse”. We can find similarities, but in the arachnid movie saga these gaps occur when a character is in a universe that does not belong to him. In the case of Loki, these gaps occur along timelines, thus dragging him from the past to the present and from the present to the future. Who knows? Maybe we are going to have the first multiversal connections with Miles Morales… What do you think?

Team and cast

As for the work team, Michael Waldron (Showrunner and screenwriter of the first season of the series) left his position. He thus gave way to Eric Martin, screenwriter of some of the chapters of the first part of “Loki”.

As for the cast, there were some interesting renewals. For his part, Ke Huy Quan, the recent winner of the Oscar for best actor for his work in “Everything Everywhere All At Once”, joined the cast to play Ouroboros, also known as “OB”. In addition, Rafael Casal is another of the renewals, who will be in charge of playing Brad Wolfe.

Premiere Date and Time

Loki season 2 will arrive on October 5, exclusively on Disney Plus. The premiere will take place this Thursday, October 5 at 10:00 pm in Argentina and on Friday, October 6 at 03:00 am in Spain.