It seems incredible but after so much time talking about the arrival of the series, we can finally talk at length about its premiere. Yes, we mean Percy Jackson and the Olympians, one of the most anticipated projects on Disney+ and which finally has everything in place for its release in just two months (yes, this December!). We review with you everything you need to know.

Percy Jackson, a new hero for the youngest

When many believed that there was no longer room for a literary saga more capable of sweeping, Percy Jackson arrived and showed that it was still possible to contribute new stories and adventures to the world of youth literature. Written by Rick Riordan between 2005 and 2009, the collection of 5 books (enclosed within the name Percy Jackson and the Olympians) also has some extra volumes as well as the promise of a sixth title belonging to the main saga for which we still do not have a confirmed date. launch.

In all of them the undisputed protagonist, of course, is Percy Jackson, a 12 year old boy with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) and dyslexia who one day discovers that he is the son of Poseidon and therefore a demi-god. He will soon join a kind of special school or camp in which he will meet other children with the same condition, living endless adventures from that moment on.

They are screen adaptation It’s not something new. Two films have previously been made about the story, the first being relatively successful and the second being poorly received. Such was the disappointment that continuing with more films was ruled out, until now Disney+ has decided to get excited with a series in which Rick Riordan himself is involved, promising and guaranteeing his fidelity to the books and an adaptation that will therefore satisfy everyone. all the fans.

The cast and first images of the characters

Although we had confirmed many of the actors, it doesn’t hurt to review them, now that we also have new images thanks to both its trailer – which you have a few lines below – and the promotional photos shared by the production company where we also see them. all characterized:

Walker Scobell, the protagonist of the series, is in charge of giving life to Percy Jackson

Leah Sava Jeffries plays Annabeth Chase, Athena’s daughter Aryan Simhadri will play Grover Underwood, Percy’s best friend Virginia Kull is Sally Jackson, Percy’s mother

Glynn Turman as Chiron/Mr. Brunner, a centaur camouflaged as Percy’s Latin teacher

Jason Mantzoukas will play Dionysus / Mr. D, head of Camp Half-Blood Megan Mullally will play Alecto / Mrs. Dodds, Percy’s math teacher who serves the god Hades as one of the three Furies

Timm Sharp plays Gabe Ugliano, Sally’s husband and Percy Jackson’s stepfather.

Dior Goodjohn plays Clarisse La Rue, daughter of Ares

Charlie Bushnell is Luke Castellan, a swordsman who is the advisor of the Hermes cabin Adam Copeland is in charge of playing Ares himself, the god of war Jay Duplass is the god Hades Tobey Stephen plays Poseidon, the god of the ocean

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Trailer

About four weeks ago, Disney+ released a new trailer that we can consider the more complete provided so far from the new series on its platform. It is a small trailer of a minute and a half in which you can see many more characters, not to mention discovering the dynamics of the story for those who are unaware of the adventures of little Jackson.

Advance in VOSE

When does the series premiere?

You can start taking notes on your agenda now because there are practically two months left until its arrival on Disney+. And the content service is scheduled to launch for the December 20th -yes, just for the school holidays-, releasing two episodes that same day.

The rest of the episodes (the first season consists of eight) will be broadcast weekly, as is usual on the platform’s schedule.