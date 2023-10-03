The Raspberry Pi 5 is a new version that offers improved performance and connectivity compared to its predecessors. It is an excellent alternative for projects that require greater graphical power, as well as processing and storage.

Although there were some doubts about whether it would be released this year, the Raspberry Pi 5 has finally arrived with notable improvements compared to its predecessor, the Raspberry Pi 4.

Maintains the same format of a credit card as its predecessors. But the design has undergone some changes to adapt to the new chipset, which offers superior performance.

One of the most exciting updates is its internal processor, where this small but important addition improves the performance of running tasks. This is the Arm Cortex-A76, a quad-core piece of silicon with 64-bit architecture, which operates at a speed of 2.4 GHz.

This represents a significant jump in terms of performance. What does this mean? A two to three times increase in better, smoother and more responsive user experience.

In addition to the main chip, the Raspberry Pi 5 comes equipped with an 800 MHz VideoCore VII graphics processor.

The Raspberry Pi foundation claims to provide a substantial improvement in graphics performance, so you can enjoy improved image quality in multimedia or graphics-intensive projects.

Technical characteristics of the Raspberry Pi 5

64-bit quad-core 2.4 GHz Arm Cortex-A76 CPU VideoCore VII GPU, supporting OpenGL ES 3.1, Vulkan 1.2 Dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output 4Kp60 HEVC decoder Dual-band 802.11ac WiFi Bluetooth 5.0 and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) ) High-speed microSD card interface supporting SDR104 mode 2 USB 3.0 ports, supporting 5Gbps simultaneous operation 2 USB 2.0 Gigabit Ethernet ports, with PoE+ support (requires separate PoE+ HAT) 2 × MIPI camera/display transceivers 4 PCIe 2.0 x1 interface for fast peripherals Standard 40-pin GPIO connector Raspberry Pi Real-time clock Power button

The Raspberry Pi 5 has expanded its connectivity capabilities to adapt to your needs. It is for this reason that it now includes a pair of four-lane 1.5 Gbps MIPI transceivers, which allows up to two screens or cameras to be connected simultaneously.

The same way, includes a new single lane PCI Express 2.0 interfacewhich offers support for high-bandwidth peripherals such as SSD drives.

It promises to offer an excellent multimedia experience thanks to its dual 4Kp60 HDMI display outputs with support for HDR, which allows you to play as well as work with 4K content with amazing video quality.

It also has a microSD slot, two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports and Gigabit Ethernet to easily connect it to different devices and networks, all thanks to the new RP1 chip, which is responsible for the input/output functions of the AP.

Raspberrypi

The power supply, for its part, is via USB-C at 5V, which makes it compatible with a wide range of configurations. To take full advantage of the new features, it is recommended to use a 25W USB-C power adapter and a compatible case.

These accessories will allow the board to operate at its maximum capacity and allow an NVMe SSD or other M.2 devices to be connected using a special adapter board to facilitate conversion between the two. Expanding storage and performance possibilities.

For users who want to use the board without the case under constant high load conditions, without overclocking, there is the possibility of adding an Active Cooler, which is sold separately.

This component attaches to the board using two new mounting holes and connects to the same four-pin JST connector as the fan included in the box.

The same way, A new version of the proprietary Debian-based operating system called Bookworm, and includes many improvements, especially the change from X11 to the Wayfarer Wayland composer. Raspberry Pi OS will be released in mid-October and will be the only first-party system that will work with the Raspberry Pi 5.

Price and availability

Raspberrypi

The new Raspberry Pi 5 is available with two different models of RAM for different needs and projects. In this sense, you can select between the 4GB or 8GB version, which will have an initial cost of 60 dollars (about 55 euros) and 80 dollars (approximately 73 euros) respectively.

Although the price is somewhat higher than that of the Raspberry Pi 4, the advantages in terms of performance, features and functionality compensate for this “small” difference.

The new generation of this popular board features a faster processor, superior graphics performance and multiple connectivity options, making it an ideal tool for electronic projects, but above all for technological learning.

With the Raspberry Pi 5, you can carry out a wide variety of projects, from educational applications to automation systems, games and multimedia.