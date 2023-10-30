The end of Attack on Titan is just around the corner. Discover everything you need to know before enjoying this conclusion.

We are going to review everything you need to know about the end of Attack on Titan. The anime reaches its final season and fans are eager to witness the epic conclusion of the story. Eren, Mikasa, Armin and Levi return for the final episodes. A special event that promises to close the Japanese animated series in a dramatic way. As we enter the final stage of this dark tragedy, many are wondering a few questions. Some questions that must be answered here.

Release date for the finale of Attack on Titan

The Release date for the finale of Attack on Titan will arrive on November 4, 2023. Eren’s Japanese voice actor, Yuki Kaji, announced in X who received the final script on June 8, 2023.

Is this really the end of the anime?

The next special will likely be the last. Attack on Titan: Final Chapters – Special 1 adapted chapters 131-134 of the manga. With only five chapters left in the series, this upcoming special is likely to run just over an hour as the story reaches its moving conclusion. Therefore, yes. This is the end of the anime. An extremely anticipated ending.

Trailer of the last episodes

On July 2, 2023, a trailer for Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters – Special 2. Lasting just forty seconds, the trailer was presented as part of the MAPPA x Crunchyroll panel during Anime Expo 2023 held in Los Angeles. The trailer offers brief glimpses of what’s to come. And it is as exciting as it is disturbing.

The second trailer for AtHere to the Titans: The Final Chapters – Special 2 It was launched online on October 28. You have it available on these lines. Unfortunately, the footage does not have subtitles. But MAPPA’s distinctive visual quality speaks for itself.

Where to watch the end of Attack on Titan online

If you want to know where to watch the end of Attack on Titan online, the answer is very simple: Crunchyroll. The anime streaming platform par excellence is the ideal option to enjoy the conclusion.

A summary of the story before the expected ending

Attack on Titan is based on the manga of the same name created by Hajime Isayama. The series continues Eren Yeager, a young man who wants to free the world from the Titans after these deadly giants attacked his village and devoured his mother. Therefore, Eren joins the army. More specifically, he joins the Scout Corps to eradicate the Titans once and for all.

The Explorers become more competent in facing the threat as they learn more about the Titans. With his friends Armin and Mikasa at his side, Eren gradually advances through the ranks and discovers an incredible ability… He can transform into a Titan! Things take a significant turn in Attack on Titan when Eren unlocks the Attack Titan’s memories.

In Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters – Special 1, we saw the beginning of the end. Eren now knows the history of the Titans, Ymir, the mistreatment of the Eldians, and most importantly, how to put an end to it once and for all.. Eren’s goal is to use his power to unleash the Roar, causing the Titans to destroy everything in their path to start over from scratch. The question that now arises among viewers is the following. What will happen now that the hero of the story has become the greatest villain the world has ever known?